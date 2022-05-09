OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 258.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,533. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86.

