OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,198. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

