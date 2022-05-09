OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 41,515 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 998.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

NYSEARCA BBCA traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.26. 89,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

