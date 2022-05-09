Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of OVLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.40.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
