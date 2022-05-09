Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.46. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 2,705 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 308.72%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,800,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

