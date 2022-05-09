O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Position Decreased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,587,351 shares during the quarter. O2Micro International accounts for 1.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 3.06% of O2Micro International worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 112,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,579. O2Micro International Limited has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.89.

OIIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O2Micro International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

