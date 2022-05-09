NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $13.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $173.17. 90,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.