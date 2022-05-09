Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.33.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

