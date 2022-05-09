Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.94

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53.

About Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

