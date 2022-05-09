Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.94

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53.
About Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX)
