nOS (NOS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.28 Million

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

