NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Cut to $28.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.70 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 371.09% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.