NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,159 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of NortonLifeLock worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Boston Partners grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,055,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after buying an additional 2,433,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.36. 87,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 371.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

