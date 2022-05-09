NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,078,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $105,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 371.09%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

