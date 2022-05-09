NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.64

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.64 and last traded at C$12.69, with a volume of 67451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.79.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.58.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.