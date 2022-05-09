Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 90.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $461.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,172. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

