Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $634.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.