Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.85. 11,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,133,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

