Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,128,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.