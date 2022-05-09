NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.21. 399,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,082. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

