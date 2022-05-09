NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $655,755.00

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $655,755.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00021766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00180298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00578039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035670 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,344.71 or 1.93501747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFT Art Finance Coin Profile

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance

Buying and Selling NFT Art Finance

