NFT Alley Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,073.79 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $12,073.79 and $143,047.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00166677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00580863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.41 or 1.89498564 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

