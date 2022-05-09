NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 283,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,884. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.