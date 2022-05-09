NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $70.71. 10,369,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,543,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.52 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.