NextDAO Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $93,577.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00350714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,721.11 or 0.99978243 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00184624 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,339,262,753 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,030,644 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

