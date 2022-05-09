Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.54.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.02.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. Nevro’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $43,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after buying an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

