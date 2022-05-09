NEAR Protocol Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $10.83 or 0.00033380 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.37 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00146805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00330763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,330,254 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.