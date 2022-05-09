Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $13.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 718,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

