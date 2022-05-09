Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 15,018,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,226,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,900,000.

IWS traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,734. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

