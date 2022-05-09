Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 375,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 713.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on R shares. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

