Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,335.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.36.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $11.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $457.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

