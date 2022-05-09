Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.91 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of KLA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KLA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in KLA by 69.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $2,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.20. 33,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,461. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.96. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

