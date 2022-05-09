Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Hawkins worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,885,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Hawkins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

HWKN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.69. 656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $774.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

