Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

OKE traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $62.70. 80,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,546. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

