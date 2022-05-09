Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235,937 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 219,980 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,689,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 661,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.55. 469,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,508,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.