Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,855 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

NYSE F traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $13.47. 2,440,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,459,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

