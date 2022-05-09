My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $680,251.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,237.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00385090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00186323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00552724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038984 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,254.91 or 1.85894822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

