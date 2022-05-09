My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00592552 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00035796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,152.96 or 1.93082879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

