Must Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the quarter. 1Life Healthcare makes up approximately 1.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.87.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.