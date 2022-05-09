Must Asset Management Inc. Has $940,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Must Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises about 0.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 23,397.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,871,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.69.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.