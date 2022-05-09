Must Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,204 Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. 4,617,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26. Zhihu Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $962.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.41.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

