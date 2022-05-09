mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.15 million and $110,795.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,170.88 or 1.00306655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00045873 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

