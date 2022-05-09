MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.81 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 391.12%.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

