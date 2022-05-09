MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $10.92 Average PT from Analysts

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MRC Global by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in MRC Global by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 259,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

