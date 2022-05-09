Morses Club (LON:MCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12), with a volume of 241443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.88 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

In related news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £199,571.17 ($249,308.14).

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,385 self-employed agents.

