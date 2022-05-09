Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.93

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 4381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Morphic by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

