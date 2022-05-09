Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $284.46 and last traded at $284.47, with a volume of 41179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.44.

Specifically, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Moody’s by 840.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.