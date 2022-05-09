Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Montrose Environmental Group comprises 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $41,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 39,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,791,000 after purchasing an additional 72,413 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 381,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.33. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.79.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

