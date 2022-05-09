Monolith Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $165.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,165.14 or 0.99959491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00029625 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

