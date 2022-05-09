MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. MONK has a market cap of $3.09 million and $7,272.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.