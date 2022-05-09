Monero Classic (XMC) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,583.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $30,583.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.20 or 0.00613984 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

